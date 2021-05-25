Construction underway for new dry ice manufacturing facility in El Dorado, approx. 60 jobs expected

Irving, TX – May 20, 2021 – The new site for the Liquid CO2 and Dry Ice manufacturing facility in El Dorado is under construction near the El Dorado Chemical Plant.

This manufacturing plant will be Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (CCPI) 15th facility built since its inception in 1976 and it second manufacturing facility in Arkansas.





“Our new El Dorado plant significantly expands our production capabilities to support the growing demands for Liquid CO2 and Dry Ice products. CO2 is crucial for the food processing, food distribution, medical, automotive and other industries that receive these products from CCPI,” CCPI President Dennis Harris said.

“This facility will not only better serve our customers in the South Central U.S., but also serve as an agent of economic growth for the El Dorado area,” Dennis Harris.









It’s expected to be ring about 60 jobs to El Dorado and Union County with jobs ranging from production team members, supervisors, maintenance and management staff.

No firm pay scale information is available just yet but the company will be providing competitive wages for the El Dorado area, according to a spokesperson.

The company is expecting to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

Hiring will start shortly. Check out their LinkedIn page or website ContinentalCarbonic.com to learn about job openings at the new El Dorado facility.