Construction on U.S. Highway 82 in Ashley County Requires Lane Closures

ASHLEY COUNTY, Arkansas (9-12) – Construction to widen U.S. Highway 82 south of Hamburg in Ashley County requires lane closures on the highway, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 82 will alternately be closed in various locations within the project’s work zone, from the intersection with U.S. Highway 425 to the Hamburg High School. Weather dependent, these lane closures will continue through Saturday, September 28 to allow crews to perform asphalt paving operations.

“We’re kind of at that stage right now where we need to take traffic off of part of the highway so that the contractor can get out there and do some asphalt paving,” ARDOT Spokesperson, Danny Straessle said.

Partial lane closures will be used to maintain traffic flow. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone, and delays may occur during morning and afternoon commutes.

“Traffic will be down to one lane with flaggers We just need drivers to pay attention, keep their eyes on what they’re doing. Keep their eyes on the road and not on the cell phones,” Ashley County Sheriff, Tommy Sturgeon said.

This project (Job CA0202) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of U.S. Highway 82 to four lanes with a center paved median, from the intersection with U.S. Highway 425 to Hamburg. More information on this $26.7 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.