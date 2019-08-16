Conifex Lumber Inc. announces indefinite shutdown of El Dorado sawmill

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/05/19) — About 90 people could be without work for awhile due to cutbacks in operations at Conifex Timber in El Dorado.

According to a press release, the company announced Tuesday that it is indefinitely curtailing operations at its El Dorado sawmill. The curtailment is planned to be phased-in over the next 60 days.

The curtailment is expected to reduce Conifex’s US South lumber production by approximately 21 million board feet to the end of the year. Leaders say it was a difficult decision but necessary.

“We regret this difficult decision, however lumber prices are simply too modest to justify continued operations at a site that requires further capital expenditures to realize its potential as an efficient, modern mill,” Ken Shields, Chair and CEO said.

The site was formerly owned by Georgia Pacific. Conifex restarted the mill in 2017. Then, they announced the reopening of the mill would create approximately 120 new, full-time jobs as a result of its approximate $80 million commitment to the facility.

Instead of demolishing the mill to the ground, they re-purposed it into the equivalent of a modern mill. Phase 1 was completed when the mill restarted. The goal is to begin phase 2 so that they can compete with other mills, especially with the poor market for lumber right now.

“While our wish is to restart the mill as soon we can, our immediate priorities are to identify the scope of a Phase 2 capital investment to help better inform a restart date,” Mr. Shields added.

As for El Dorado Bill Luther, President of El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce says residents have nothing to worry about.

“El Dorado is getting a lot of attention from developers,” Luther said “We had five in yesterday and they’re looking for investment and open businesses.”

Six workers will be retained to maintain equipment in the event of a restart. Conifex is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It was established in 2008 when it acquired its first idled sawmill in British Columbia.

