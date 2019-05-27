Congressman to tour flood sites in River Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) - (5/27/19) Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., will tour the River Valley region to assess flood damage today, Monday, May 27, his office announced on Sunday.

The Arkansas congressman will pay visits to Fort Smith and Van Buren at an unknown time tomorrow as the Arkansas River continues to swell.

The River Valley region is bracing for record-breaking flooding into late this week.

The Arkansas River is expected to crest by Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

