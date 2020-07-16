Confederate monument will remain at the courthouse for now, Quorum Court votes to put the issue on the November ballot instead

EL DORADO, Ark. (07/16/20) — The Confederate statue at the Union County courthouse will stick around just a little while longer after a vote in Thursday morning’s Quorum Court meeting.

During the regularly scheduled meeting, Union County Judge Mike Loftin suggested the decision be made during the meeting rather than waiting until August.

After hearing from the county’s attorney, Gary Burbank, concerning the legalities of removing the monument, Justice of the Peace Carolyn Jones, suggested the court leave the decision to the voters.

“Having chaired the committee and all of the JP’s have received their information, I still feel like the silent majority hasn’t spoken and the only way we can be sure that everyone’s voice has been heard is to put this on the ballot,” she said.

“In all fairness I’m going to move to keep it because the majority of the letters said keep it and we have to operate in fairness because all of you read those letters and the majority said keep it.”

In a unanimous vote from the court, the court passed an ordinance to preserve the Confederate monument at the Union County courthouse. Following that, they also passed a resolution to allow the electors of Union County vote in the general elections in November for their acceptance or rejection of the monument.

According to Judge Mike Loftin, the courthouse received about 1,800 letters from the public. Over half of those came from those who wanted to keep the monument at the courthouse. There were approximately 2,000 signatures total from both sides that were reviewed by the court.

Of the signatures, 1,329 people signed in favor of keeping the monument while there were only 575 signatures from those in favor of having it relocated. Some groups questioned that number, claiming there were more signatures submitted than what was actually counted.

Though, Judge Loftin said there’s a reason for that.

“Some of them weren’t acceptable when it got here,” he said.

According to Judge Loftin, some of those signatures couldn’t be verifeid as Union County residents. Also, some of the signatures weren’t clear enough to read and some of the sheets didn’t include a title line specifying what the petition was for.

He also stated that some of the petitions were submitted after the deadline which was at 4:30 p.m. July 10.

Judge Loftin believes the court made the best decision in allowing the voters to have the last word.

“The best way for any elected official to serve the people that put us in office is to let them vote,” he said.

Some in the public weren’t pleased with the decision and wondered why the court didn’t just vote on the issue during the meeting, which was was people expected to happen.

“It was in the paper. It was in the radio. It was through you all. It was through us telling our friends and your friends. I don’t understand why it has to go this far,” one resident said.

Some members of the South Arkansas Against Hate group were also in attendance. One member said it brought to tears to her eyes knowing that there so much hard work put into the movement only to come to this outcome.

“I wasn’t necessarily shocked. It’s politics as usual,” JeCarlus Hill said. “People deflect and it continues. You pass it down and pass it down and now it’s on the people. I’d rather have someone just take it down in their position as an elected official.”

For the last few weeks, the county’s attorney, Gary Burbank, along with the Prosecuting Attorney, Jeffrey Rogers, have been looking into the legalities of what it would take to remove the monument.

The courthouse has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1983 and the monument itself was listed on the registry in 1995.

If the statue is removed, it could cost the county quite a bit of money. It would also take a couple of years before it’s actually taken down.

“There’s a lot of red tape to that monument. In the past, a judge signed a conservation easement for this courthouse and the grounds and the monument with the preservation people,” Judge Loftin said.

“There is a chance that we would have to repay any grant monies that we’ve received since 1995 which is somewhere around half a million dollars.”

Then he says the decision must also be taken to the local historic preservation society, the state and possibly to the United State Secretary of Interior to get the statue removed, which is not an overnight process and could potentially wreak havoc for the county in the future.

“That could jeopardize future preservation grants for this courthouse,” Judge Loftin.

Linda Hale, a supporter of keeping the monument at the courthouse, asked the court where would the monument would go if it is removed.

“There’s no place to put it. They want to send it over to the museum but I don’t think the museum wants it. They said put it in the cemetery but I haven’t found a cemetery that wants it,” Justice of the Peace, Mike Dumas said. “That’s going to be the problem of finding a place to move it to.”

Hale suggested if the county pays for it the statue could be put on her property.

“Do you have a spot at your place you can put it,” Dumas said.

“Sure do,” Hale commented. “And I will protect it.”

Both sides of the issue said hard work was put into making sure their voices were heard but now where is the real work begins.

“Next right here is voter registration,” Hill said. “We’re going to get as many people as we possibly can too fill these out. We’re going to work on getting absent ballots in.”

Early voting begins for the general elections on October 19. Election day is November 3.

Registration deadline by mail or in person is October 5.