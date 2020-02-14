Company managing 4 youth lockups in Arkansas to end contract

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — An Indiana company that operates four Arkansas youth lockups says it won’t renew its contract with the state this summer because of the financial burden and a lack of support.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Youth Opportunity Investments LLC sent a letter to state officials on Wednesday saying it would not continue its one-year, more than $15 million contract past June 30.

State Department of Human Services officials say Arkansas hopes to find a new company to operate the facilities and provide more expertise on the best approach for treating the children.

Youth Opportunity manages lockups at Dermott, Harrisburg, Lewisville and Mansfield.

