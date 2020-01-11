Community gathers to pray for the city and nation

EL DORADO, Ark. (01/10/20) — The community and city leaders gathered today for a prayer service in front of the courthouse.

Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer issued a proclamation declaring it bondage breaking day of prayer. Local pastors and community members joined with visitors from Dallas.

The prayer service was a kickoff to a revival happening this weekend. The community prayed for everything from local issues to problems happening nationwide.

“Through prayer things can change and we can break barriers through prayer,” Crostal Battles said.

Pator Demond Tolliver of Bondage Breaking Ministry in Dallas said the prayer service was God-led and is always essential.

“There’s so much going on in the world today and I believe the need for prayer is right now because prayer is the only way to change things and turn things around.,” he said.

The revival starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. It will be at St. James Baptist Church in El Dorado.