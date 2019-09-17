COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE: A Christmas tradition returns to El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (9/17/2019) — Today, the Advertising & Promotions Commission in El Dorado, Arkansas approved the funding for the return of the Community Christmas Tree at the original location.

According to goElDorado.com, the tradition started in the mid-1960’s at the former El Dorado studios of KTVE-TV. In 1989, an estimated 25,000 people drove underneath the tree at 400 W. Main Street.

The El Dorado News Times will have more in Wednesday’s edition.

The El Dorado Advertising and Promotion Commission has approved funding for the Community Christmas Tree. Be sure to grab a copy of tomorrow's edition for the full story! Posted by El Dorado News-Times on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The lights will start to go up on November 15th. The tree will be lit, along with the rest of El Dorado, on November 21st when the city holds the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting.

Through January 1, 2020, the lights will come on at 5 p.m. each day and go off at midnight.