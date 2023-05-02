LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of Bert “The Machine” Kreischer will be able to catch his antics Nov. 18 at Simmons Bank Arena.

Kreischer will take the stage at 7 p.m. as part of his Tops Off World Tour. Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

The comic, actor, podcaster and reality television host earned his nickname “The Machine” while a seventh-year senior at the University of Florida, according to Kreischer. As he tells the story, the nickname was given to him by Russian mafia members impressed with his drinking prowess.

A movie based on Kreischer’s story of earning the nickname is due for release May 25.

