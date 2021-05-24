Columbia County man sought by Union County Sheriff’s Office

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect.

Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say he is accused of theft by receiving, but their investigation is still on going.

Deputies believe that he is headed back to his home, Columbia County.

Officials tell us he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a black and white ball cap, and he now has an 8 to 10 inch goatee. He is 29-years-old, about 6′ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

If you have any information that can help deputies you are asked to reach out to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.