Coalition of Black Professionals looking for vendors & sponsors for Juneteenth events in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Juneteenth is approaching and the community is gearing to celebrate in a big and new way.

The Coalition of Black Professionals and Anxiety is a Mutha presents the first Black Outstanding Leaders and Doers Awards which will happen on June 18th. It will be hosted by Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer and there will be a special performance provided by LB Crew.

The following day, the city will commence for the 3rd annual black business expo.

Purchase tickets for the BOLD Awards at anxietyisamutha.com. You can contact 281-529-5382 to become a sponsor for either event or if you would like showcase your business at the expo.

See the flyers below for more details.