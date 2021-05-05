Clinical drug to treat Covid-19 in African Americans is being offered at a Camden clinic

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/5/21 — There’s a drug being tested in African Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and it’s now being offered at a clinic in Camden.

“This is going to be big for Camden, big for southwest Arkansas and Arkansas in general,” Owner of Wellness Clinic and Healthcare Consulting PLLC, LaShonda Traylor said.

“We are such a rural area and there’s so much limited access to care. We’re just hoping we can get this out there so people can become aware of it. To be able to have something like this that will keep us from leaning more into this route is amazing.”

The Camden clinic is one site across the country receiving oversight from Nitric Oxide Innovations (NOI), LLC. which was founded in 2018. The clinic will begin seeking out eligible patients to participate in the study.

Dr. Lane Rolling, a black virologist and member of the COVID-19 Health Care Task Force of the Congressional Black Caucus, is the Chief Science Officer for this company that is promoting the medications.

He was searching for African American providers to be participants in the clinical trial study and found Traylor.

“I am very excited to join NOi. We have known for decades about the health disparities of African Americans. Since COVID-19, it has become even more clear that more African Americans are hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than any other community. No one has addressed this specific concern until now,” Dr Rolling said in a statement.

According to PRNewswire, NOI has received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration to begin an outpatient clinical study to test its new drug, NOviricid.

The goal of the study is to determine the side effects and ability to take the study drug.

If this study shows that the drug has no or few, acceptable side effects, it will then include up to 840 participants to find out if the drug can reduce hospitalization, ICU admission and death.

Doctors hope this will be the cure for African Americans who test positive for Covid-19. They say the black community nationwide has been one of the most affected populations from the virus.

“Everything we have learned about COVID-19 over the past 10 months reveals that diminished nitric oxide production in patients is what is thought to be responsible for the increased risk of infection and rapid disease progression. This applies directly to the African American population, which often suffers from diminished nitric oxide production,” Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder and CEO of NOI said in a statement.

“A lack of nitric oxide explains the multi-system disease and dysfunction that persists long after the active infection is gone, including increased risk of blood clots, endotheliitis, kidney and lung dysfunction. Restoration of nitric oxide appears to be a very safe and effective solution.”

The study consists of a 30-day trial which requires participants to take two Nitric Oxide Lozenges daily.

Packed in each bag is the actual medication, the placebo, a blood pressure machine, pulse monitor, thermometer and a journal.

Real time data will be collected to identify disease progression in these at-risk patients.

“They will have science researchers that will be contacting them. So, they will be followed throughout this entire trial,” she said.

“I just think it’s worth a try,” she said. “I don’t think that we can possibly lose with being able to put forth an effort to try and do something that will combat a loss of life.”

This a voluntary program specifically for African Americans. According to clinical trial, Criteria to be involved in the study includes:

Male or female of 50-85 years of age Subjects with recent COVID-19 diagnosis (within 72 hours), that are symptomatic (fever, cough, SOB, weakness, or other flu-like symptoms). Agrees to comply with study procedures (diary, oximeter readings, telephone follow up). Has given voluntary, written, informed consent to participate in the study. Identifies as African American. Patients must have at least 1 risk factor (history of hypertension (BP> 140/99) CHF, angina, prior MI, coronary angiography with one significantly occluded vessel, diabetes mellitus, obesity, or smoking, (for at least 5 years).

If you would like to participate, there will be an informational meeting in Camden at 7 p.m. featuring Dr. Rolling about the clinical trial. It will be located at SAU Tech.

You can also call Wellness Health and and Healthcare Consulting PLLC at 870-204-7249 or visit their office located at 426 Hospital Drive in Camden.