Cleanup underway as many survive heavy storms through parts Ashley and Chicot County

ASHLEY-CHICOT COUNTY Ark. (01/11/19) — Intense winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes hit several areas in Arkansas early this morning.

Many people said they’ve never witnessed anything like it before.

Parts of Lake Village, Montrose, Snyder, Milo, Hamburg and Crossett all received damage from the gusty winds and heavy downpour of rain.

Here are photos of two homes in Milo:

Here is some of the damage in Hamburg. The Promise Land Community Center was damaged. There was supposed to be an event but it was rescheduled. There was a trampoline sitting on top of someone’s home.

Snyder was also hit very hard by the storms. The woman in this home was inside but wasn’t injured. Family members said the winds pulled her out of bed.

Here is some of the damage in Montrose.

Here is some of the damage in Crossett

The National Weather Service hasn’t confirmed it was tornadoes that ripped through these small communities. A representative said there will be a team come on Sunday to survey the damage.