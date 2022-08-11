LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New and renewing opportunities for Little Rock students are underway.

City Year Little Rock, a member of AmeriCorps national service program, announced Aug. 11 that two alumni have joined its board: Amanda Nipper and Madhav Shroff.

Nipper is the director of culture, talent and performance for Arkansas Children’s Hospital. From 2010-2017, she worked for the Delta Regional Authority, including as the director of its Delta Leadership Institute.

Shroff is an associate with Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. He graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and concurrently obtained a master’s from the Clinton School of Public Service.

City Year Little Rock’s AmeriCorps member act as student success coaches, providing academic, emotional and social skills support to its students. The Little Rock team is made up of 20 members for the 2022-2023 school year. The class includes four returning AmeriCorps members who will act as team leaders. These are:

Jaylun Bullock of North Little Rock, a student at UA Little Rock

Samantha Cameron of Sherwood, a graduate of the University of Arkansas

Demarcus Cosby of West Helena, a student at Pulaski Technical College

KaBryn Grayson of Little Rock, a graduate of Henderson State University

Sixteen first-year AmeriCorps members are also participating for the coming school year: