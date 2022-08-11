LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New and renewing opportunities for Little Rock students are underway.
City Year Little Rock, a member of AmeriCorps national service program, announced Aug. 11 that two alumni have joined its board: Amanda Nipper and Madhav Shroff.
Nipper is the director of culture, talent and performance for Arkansas Children’s Hospital. From 2010-2017, she worked for the Delta Regional Authority, including as the director of its Delta Leadership Institute.
Shroff is an associate with Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. He graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and concurrently obtained a master’s from the Clinton School of Public Service.
City Year Little Rock’s AmeriCorps member act as student success coaches, providing academic, emotional and social skills support to its students. The Little Rock team is made up of 20 members for the 2022-2023 school year. The class includes four returning AmeriCorps members who will act as team leaders. These are:
- Jaylun Bullock of North Little Rock, a student at UA Little Rock
- Samantha Cameron of Sherwood, a graduate of the University of Arkansas
- Demarcus Cosby of West Helena, a student at Pulaski Technical College
- KaBryn Grayson of Little Rock, a graduate of Henderson State University
Sixteen first-year AmeriCorps members are also participating for the coming school year:
- Conall Berryhill of Little Rock, a graduate of e-Stem High School
- Evan Birdwell of Little Rock, a graduate of LISA Academy
- Jewels Dabdub of Fayetteville, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas
- Morgan Fells of Little Rock, a graduate of Joe T. Robinson
- Zasha Hatter of Little Rock, a graduate of Parkview Magnet High School
- A’Naya Hensley of Little Rock, a graduate of Hall High School
- Caleb Jackson (CJ) of Little Rock, a graduate of Central High School
- Sha’Kaya Jackson of Texarkana, Texas, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas
- A’joyah Jones of Little Rock, a graduate of Parkview Magnet High School
- Maria Rognon of Cleveland, Ohio, a graduate of Youngstown State University
- Ambria Lancaster of Little Rock, a graduate of UA Little Rock
- Jessica Robinson of North Little Rock, a graduate of UA Little Rock
- Elise Roden of Little Rock, a student at University of Central Arkansas
- Taylor Stone of Memphis, a graduate of Rhodes College
- Addy Troup of Camden, a graduate of Hendrix University
- Miracle Williams of Little Rock, a graduate of Central High School