City of El Dorado prepares for census and voter registration rally set for Sept. 13

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — This month we sat down to talk to the Mayor of El Dorado, Veronica Smith-Creer, about an event the city is planning to get the community to fill out the census and get registered to vote.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in August that it was moving up its deadline for counting people from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30.

“The deadline is basically here. We do need everyone to get enrolled,” Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer said. “We do need to get everyone counted. That’s very important to our city, state and country.”

According to Mayor Smith-Creer, only 67 percent of the population was counted in the 2010 census. So far this year, approximately 59 percent of households have completed the census.

She has a lofty goal of seeing 100 percent of the population being counted. She hopes the city can reach that goal or at least get close to it because it is an important survey especially since funding is involved.

“Each person represents $3,300. One person represents $3,330 so when you think of families and the amount of money that generates over a 10 year period, we have to keep that number over 10 years and that’ll be the number we have to keep for grants, things in our cities, our communities, Mayor Smith-Creer said.

The census and voter registration rally will take place at city hall and is in honor of Mayor Smith-Creer’s sister, Vemetric Foster-Smith. She died from sickle-disease in October 2017. She worked at Simmon’s Bank and was known for the relationships she built with employee and customers.

“On her birthday, we wanted to do something in her honor. She was amazing at customer service so this our way of assisting people,” she said.

It’s a drive-thru style event so the process of getting registered for the census or to vote won’t take long.

It’ll only take a few minutes so we want people to drive up, fill it out and as far as the census is concerned, people are asking for blank forms they do not have any. If a census worker doesn’t come to you can do it online,” she said. “Please don’t wait until the last minute. The deadline is the 30th. We have time but time is of the essence. It’s past time making people aware we need people counted.”

The El Dorado Water Utilities is also offering assistance to its customers which comes out in the bill. Customers can call a representative and that employee will walk the customer through the process of completing the survey.

“We need to make sure that everyone gets counted. If you have a church, a business, an organization or if you know where there will be a large group of people, let us know and we will help you get that done,” she said.

The census and voter registration rally is on September 13th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also apply online at https://2020census.gov/.