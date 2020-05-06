Churches wait to reopen following Governor Hutchinson’s announcement to lift restrictions

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/05/20) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has allowed churches to reopen this week with some restrictions but many still don’t plan on opening their doors.

Governor Hutchinson lifted those restrictions beginning May 4. Even with Mother’s Day coming up, some members won’t be going to the church to celebrate.

“It’s going to be really difficult for any church that worships in pews to social distance,” Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, David Ruehr said.

The governor and other state officials announced places of worship are allowed to resume in-person services with the following restrictions:

Online platforms strongly encouraged

Signs advise no entry if recent fever, symptoms or contact with positive patient

6-foot physical distancing except for family groups

Face coverings worn at all times inside by anyone over 10 years old

Worship leaders addressing congregation and performing singers may take off face mask

12-foot physical distance required at these times

Hand sanitizing stations at entrances

Meet and greet times moved outside as possible

Refreshments offered outdoors only

Lines for entry/exit monitored for distancing

No physical contact

Refrain from having people come forward to common altar rail for Holy Communion, blessing

No classes for youth or childcare

Sanitize common areas

Some faith communities don’t have enough resources to make that happen.

“This is going to be a pretty large task to make worship happen safely according to what Governor Hutchinson has recommended,” Pastor Ruehr said.

All United Methodist Churches in the state have opted to wait to have in-person workship at least until May 17. Church like Douglas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church may not open until June possibly even July.

Pastor Donnell Hegler said there just isn’t enough testing being done to fully comprehend how the coronavirus is affecting Union County. He doesn’t want to endanger the congregation because there’s still a risk.

Churches have been asked to keep members socially distanced but Hegler said that will only limit the number of members and guests that are allowed to enter into the sanctuary.

Many in the area just plan to see how everything progresses when considering next steps.

“As people start to slowly creep out of their houses, we’re going to be watching to see whether that’s safe or not for people to be interacting on that level,” Pastor Ruehr said.

If they do return to normal Ruehr said he is considering opening up his church fellowship hall because having worship service there would be easier to follow social distancing guidelines. He’s also considered having multiple church services to accommodate everyone.

Members want to engage in life together but if that means meeting virtually for the time being then they say that’s what they have to do to keep everyone safe.

Governor Hutchinson announced that if there is a 14 day period without a significant outbreak then the state can move to phase two of reopening.