Churches and organizations in El Dorado provide relief to victims of Hurricane Ida, here’s how you can help

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/31/21 — Churches and organizations in El Dorado are stepping up to provide relief to evacuees and others affected by Hurricane Ida.

“Everybody was quick to say yes I’ll help in any way we can,” Director of United Way of Union County, Alexis Alexander said.

Alexis Alexander and Karen Hicks are both community volunteers whose family members have been impacted by the hurricane that left widespread damage across southeast Louisiana.

Many of the evacuees came to the El Dorado area to seek shelter with family and friends while others turned to hotels in town until they could return back to their homes.

“Every hotel we went to has guests there from south Louisiana that are running from the hurricane,” Hicks said.

“Most of them say they don’t know what the next week is going to hold. Some of them are checking out and moving back closer to home to start clean up efforts. Every hotel that we spoke to mentioned that people are checking out but more are making reservations.”

As the evacuees determine what’s next, Hicks and Alexander are pulling resources together for these families through social media.

The pair posts information to the Hurricane Help in El Dorado Arkansas Facebook page to let these victims know where they can go for assistance.

“Let’s take these people that are in hotels and show them that we have a great community. We have great group of faith leaders that want to serve them but we also have great venues for entertainment,” Hicks said.

The United Way of Union County, in partnership with several nonprofit organizations in New Orleans, will hold a drive-thru donation drive for Hurricane Ida victims from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3 at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium.

Items needed include: water and water filters, canned meals, cleaning supplies, medical & hygiene supplies, batteries and battery-operated electronics, construction materials, fuel, and gas cards. No clothing will be accepted except new (in the package) socks and underwear.











Several churches are also cooking meals for evacuees:

Thursday, Sept. 2 – Holy Redeemer Catholic Church will have a red beans & rice dinner at 6 p.m. Pick up at the church (440 W. Main) and delivering to Country Inn & Suites.

Friday, September 3 – St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will serve spaghetti plates at Hampton Inn that evening for those guests there and at nearby hotels.

Tuesday, September 7 – First Baptist Church will serve a to-go plate at their CLC, 300 W. Main, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8 – First United Methodist Church will serve plates at Hampton Inn that evening for those guests there and at nearby hotels.

“We’re just standing here with our arms wide open saying we want to help. We want this bad experience to be okay. We want to make things okay for you the best way we can.

If you have evacuated to El Dorado and need assitance, you can reach out to United Way at 870-862-4903.