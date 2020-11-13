Churches adjust to new guidelines, considering making changes during the holiday season

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Places of worship in Arkansas are being asked to make more changes under the Governor Asa Hutchinson’s newest guidelines but some pastors say changes within their congregation will solely be due to the upcoming holiday season.

Those revised guidelines from Governor Hutchinson came this week as efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 continue.

This time requiring all church congregants to wear a mask especially while participating in congregational singing.

Churches like St. Paul United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Cordell were already doing that and plan to make other changes.

“In response to Governor Hutchinson’s announcement, I think we’re going to move the congregation even further from the stage. I think we are going to go ahead and block off three more pews at the front,” David Ruehr, Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church said.

There have been churches across the state that have seen an outbreak within their church congregations but Pastor Reuhrsays that hasn’t happened within his church’s walls. Although, he is supporting any guidelines to help keep his members out of harms way.

“Just to be on the safe side especially as we come into those winter months and we know that experts have said that coronavirus cases could be severe in the colder months,” he said.

Already, the state has seen a surge in cases. This week, there were at least two days where nearly thousand new covid cases were announced within a 24 hour period and hospitalizations have increased

“Those numbers are trickling just yesterday there was 150,000 new cases in the country,” Dr. Pierce Moore, Pastor of First Baptist Church-Cordell said. “That’s a lot.

But it’s not the winter months Pastore Moore says he’s concerned about, it’s moreso people getting lax during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving. Christmas. As much as we try to encourage people to not do certain things, there’s some people that’s not going to do that,” he said.

That’s why he and other pastors around El Dorado are considering pausing in-person services at least for the rest of the year and just do virtual worship until the holidays are over.

“This is not something to be taking lightly,” he said. “None of our congregants have tested positive but you can’t ignore what’s happening.”

Pastor Moore and another local pastor say they will each meet with their congregants to decide the future of in-person services for the rest of the year.

To review the revised guidelines click here.