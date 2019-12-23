Child dies in a weekend single-vehicle crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ar. — A single-vehicle crash over the weekend injured three people and killed one child in Columbia County.

According to police, the crash happened Saturday just before midnight on Columbia County Road 36. A 2002 Buick LeSabre was heading east when the vehicle started going off of the road. The driver, 38-year-old Charles Jones, overcorrected and ran off of the opposite side of the road. The vehicle then began to overturn and then struck a tree.

Police say that the driver was injured along with two passengers, 34-year-old Shaekymia Williamson and an unidentified male child.

Another passenger, who was identified as 3-year-old Rae’Lee Jones by the Magnolia Reporter, was killed during the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

