Child dies in a weekend single-vehicle crash in Magnolia

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash_1441378605517.jpg

MAGNOLIA, Ar. — A single-vehicle crash over the weekend injured three people and killed one child in Columbia County.

According to police, the crash happened Saturday just before midnight on Columbia County Road 36. A 2002 Buick LeSabre was heading east when the vehicle started going off of the road. The driver, 38-year-old Charles Jones, overcorrected and ran off of the opposite side of the road. The vehicle then began to overturn and then struck a tree.

Police say that the driver was injured along with two passengers, 34-year-old Shaekymia Williamson and an unidentified male child.

Another passenger, who was identified as 3-year-old Rae’Lee Jones by the Magnolia Reporter, was killed during the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories