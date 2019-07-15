Chemical fire at Clean Harbors plant in El Dorado; no injuries reported

(EL DORADO, Ar.) — Part of the Clean Harbors plant in El Dorado, Arkansas caught fire earlier today.

According to the company, the incident occurred in the repacking operation of the plant.

They say the cause of the fire was a reaction to a chemical solvent being used.

An area to the north/northeast of the plant was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries at the facility or to anyone near the plant.

