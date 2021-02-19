Check out some of our favorite winter snow photos from across southern Arkansas

SOUTH ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) 2/19/21 — Hello friends! I received lots of pictures over the course of the week. We can’t air them all so here are some of the best ones that were sent in to me. Hope you enjoy and continue to be safe! –Gabrielle Phifer

So, this snow-gal in El Dorado is waiting on her date with her snowman in Hamburg but he’s still on a bathroom break from Tuesday. Hopefully he’s not standing her up! She got all cute and put on lashes and colored contacts! She’s obviously not happy.

Picture on the left: Made by Rachel Arnold (El Dorado)

Pictured on the right: Made by Jeff and Destin Anderon and their three children. If you see him on East Parker Street in Hamburg tell him he’s late!

Is is summer yet?

Pictured left: AJ Harris (Lake Village-Chicot County)

Pictured right: Billy Robertson (Wesson-Union County)

This isn’t the first time that Cindy and Jason Langston have built an igloo but it’s by far their largest. The couple made this along with their three children, Landon (16), Spencer (12) and Harrison (9) which took about 5 hours and a lot of teamwork. They used 3,000 lbs. of snow to make this.

“You know you have a lot of snow when you make a house your 9-year-old can stand up and you still can’t see any dirt/grass around your house,” Cindy Landston said. “We always try to build something cool as a family when we get any of the white stuff!”

Here’s 11-year-old Abbi Cook of Crossett hard at work making her own igloo. It took her about three hours and she made it all by herself! Definitlely impressive.