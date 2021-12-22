CEO of U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas arrested for felony aggravated assault with a firearm

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith was arrested on December 22 for two counts of felony aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to an arrest report from the Fort Smith Police Department, police were dispatched to Dallas Street and S. 31st Street on a call with a person with a gun.

Police say construction workers were repairing streetlights and had a work order for S. 28th Street where they say the homeowner Patrick Weeks, 53, would not allow them into the yard to make the repair.

A construction worker told police Weeks came out of his house and pointed a pistol at him and his colleague.

The construction worker told police they drove off and Weeks followed. The construction worker told police they arrived at his colleague’s truck and saw Weeks walking towards them both with the pistol pointed at them.

Police say they went to the home and met with Weeks who was sitting with a pistol on the arm rest of a chair.

Weeks was placed into custody without incident.

Weeks became president and CEO of the Marshals Museum in 2016.