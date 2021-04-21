Central Elementary in Columbia County announces Students of the Month for April 2021

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (Magnolia Reporter) — Central Elementary School in Columbia County has announced the Students of the Month for April 2021.

The third grade Students of the Month are: Libby McDonald, Zy’Kirrah Russ, Graham Powell, Mikalah Ely, Jyl’Corian Mack, Isabella Buford, Ceid’nee Hodges, Nariyah Harris and Ambria Crow.

The fourth grade Students of the Month are: Jayden Willis, Lily Biddle, Kylie Allen, Jayden Jackson, Alexis Martin, Olivia Baker, Jackson McClure and Seth Buckner.

The fifth grade Students of the Month are: Ca’Dasia Wright, Ah’Mad Johnson, Briley Hardwell, Karlee Hunter, Jamiya Brown, David Martin, JaKayla McKinney, Amari Creer and Lillan Hastings.