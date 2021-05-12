CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for 12+, El Dorado parent react to the eligibility expansion

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/12/21 — The FDA now the CDC has endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine in anyone over the age of 12.

“This is one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic,” President Joe Biden said.

This will now allow the country and the state to reach closer to herd immunity and will also help families reach their comfort level.

“Everyone in my house is vaccinated so it was important to have him vaccinated as well,” Danielle Young said.

Initially, Young says she had her doubts about her 15 year-old son getting the show but now there’s no doubt in her mind that he will though other parents aren’t so convinced.

Clinical evidence shows that there aren’t safety concerns currently with this age group receiving the vaccine though they will experience some of those same side effects as adults.

“Hopefully he’ll be okay,” Young said.

Since the vaccine eligibility has expanded, not only can summer plans go as scheduled but Karen Hicks says her daughter whose been virtual this school year can go back to the classroom in the fall.

“Now that I know she’s going to be able to protect herself that definitely adds a level of comfort for me as her mother,” Hicks said.

Governor Hutchinson has approved pharmacies and other providers in the state to start giving the 12-15 year old age group the vaccine.

There will be a covid-19 vaccination clinic at St. John Baptist Church on May 15 from 10am until 2 pm for anyone looking to get their child or themselves vaccinated.