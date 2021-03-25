CAUGHT ON VIDEO: UCSO searches for the suspect involved in a burglary at a Junction City store

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 03/25/21 — The Union County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary in Junction City.

The crime was caught on surveillance video inside the R&D Grocery Store on March 16. It shows the suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants with a red and white strip vertical strip on the pants legs.

The suspect, believed to be a white female, approaches the front door and throws a flash light at the glass to enter the building.

According to a report, the suspect took a plastic container under the register which contained approximately $1600. The suspect also stole tobacco products and drinks from inside one of the coolers.

If anyone has information regarding a possible suspect identification, please contact Detective Cathy Phillips at the Union County Sheriff’s office or through this link.

