CAUGHT ON VIDEO: El Dorado Police search for man wanted for identity theft, forgery

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/4/21– The El Dorado Police Department is searching for a man caught on video committing a crime.

The suspect is seeing on video wearing a blue disposable face mask, grey jogging pants, and a dark colored hoodie.

Investigators say he is responsible for using another person’s identifying information to obtain a credit card account without thier authorization.

If you have information on the identity of this person, please contact Capt. Scott Harwell at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

Anyone that provides information on the identity of this person could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. All calls will be kept confidential!

To view the videos you can visit the El Dorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

