CAUGHT ON VIDEO: El Dorado man facing attempted first degree murder charge, accused of shooting and beating his father in the street

UPDATE: A man is facing an attempted first degree murder charges after police say he shot his father three times. The incident was caught on home surveillance cameras, which we obtained from the homeowner.

As seen in the video above, 55-year-old Vance Powell was shot in the leg at the corner of North Newton and Liberty streets.

El Dorado police say Powell was walking when his son, 28-year-old Vanquest Powell, drove up close to him and shot him in the leg.

According to police, Vanquest Powell left the scene and drove around the corner. The video shows Vance Powell on the ground and is attempting to move to the corner out of the road.

A man who saw the incident walked up to the father and tried to offer some help.

Moments later, the son came back and began yelling at his dad and the other man while waving his gun.

The man walked away out of fear, and Powell hit his dad with his gun and also kicked him several times in the head.

As Powell started to walk towards his car, he shot his father again, once in the abdomen and another time in the chest. Police found Powell later at a family member’s home on Dunning Street.

According to police, the son believes his father was stealing from him. Those that know the father and son say they’ve had a very strenuous relationship for years and the son was “fed up”.

Powell is being charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree and an Enhanced Penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm. He is already scheduled to appear in court on Friday, September 18, 2020.

This is an active investigation. We will continue to follow it and bring you updates as the information become available.



