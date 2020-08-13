Catalytic converters cut from two church vans, Union County Sheriff’s Office warn public to check vehicles regularly during the coronavirus pandemic

EL DORADO, Ark. (8/13/20) –The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that cut catalytic converters from two church vans overnight. Now, they’re warning other churches and organizations to be vigilant for potential mischief.

Deputies responded to a call Thursday morning at the Bible Baptist Church on Highway 7 North in reference to suspects coming onto the property and cutting the catalytic converters from the vans and leaving the scene with them in hand.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video reveals the suspected entered the property around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, many churches and other organizations could be targets for this kind of crime.

Deputies are hoping it doesn’t become a trend but they want the public to check their vehicles regularly especially if they aren’t being used as much.

“If you do have a business or a church that have vehicles that sit at properties overnight put it somewhere where it’s well lit and if you have surveillance video or surveillance cameras put them in view of those,” Captain Jeff Stinson said.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 870-864-1990.