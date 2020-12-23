Cash reward being offered for information in Ouachita County homicide

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff Office is offering a cash reward from information into a fatal shooting.

According to investigators, Bryant Bailey, was found lying in his yard with multiple gunshot wounds on December 19.

Deputies say a neighbor called dispatch around 4:30 p.m. after hearing someone calling for help.

When EMS arrived, they located Bryant and he was taken to the Ouachita County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department at 870-231-5300.