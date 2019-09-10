CARTI announces plan to build comprehensive cancer center in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Arkansas (09/10/19) — CARTI has announced plans to build a comprehensive cancer center in El Dorado.

This new facility will have expanded services and treatment options than the locations in El Dorado, Crossett and in October, Magnolia.

“It makes sense to not just stop with clinic services but to build a full-scale cancer center where patients don’t have to make a drive to Little Rock and they can stay right here close to home,” President of CARTI, Adam Head said.

Currently, the 7,000 square foot clinics are able to provide patients with chemotherapy and lab treatments. Planned services for the “full-scale center” will include medical radiation, oncology, an infusion site, imaging, mammography services and an onsite lab.

The El Dorado location will be the company’s fifth location after Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, and Russellville. The new planned facility will be the hub for cancer patients in South Arkansas.

“Roughly, we anticipate a 17,000 to 18,000 square foot clinics where we can have not just medical oncology but radiation oncology treatments,” Head said.

Executives say the the project is currently in its preliminary phases and a site has yet to be identified. They hope to be able to build the support from to make their vision into a reality and are actively seeking fundraising.

“We are working with philanthropic partners that would join with us in seeing this vision,” Head said. “We know there’s a desire to do this and we’re working on doing something about it.”

Head believes the project will come to fruition because of the support from the community in the last 21 years.

“They have supported us financially, most recently funding our Heat the Seats Campaign and allowing us to outfit our infusion suite with 28 heated recliners. They also support our patients by serving as Chemo Angels and passing out blankets and snacks while patients are receiving infusions,” Head said.

“Our presence in south Arkansas is rooted in El Dorado, and we look forward to bringing this community and the surrounding areas the most advanced technologies and expertise with the new CARTI Cancer Center South Arkansas.”