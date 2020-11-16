CARES Act steering committee approves proposal to fund veteran mental health services

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act steering committee approves a proposal by the Arkansas Department of Human Services to fund mental health services to veterans during this health crisis.

A total of $3.4 million will be dedicated to funding this service for veterans and their families through service organizations.

To be eligible your organization

1. Needs to demonstrate a history of service to Arkansas veterans

2. Have demonstrated strategies for engaging Arkansas veterans

3. Have been in operation since March 1 of last year

Organizations must apply before Wednesday, November 18. The application link can be found here.