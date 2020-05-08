Campfire El Dorado hosts donation parade for foster families of Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/07/20) — In honor of Foster Care Awareness month, a group of teen girls with Campfire El Dorado hosted a donation parade for the The Call of Union County.

“That was amazing,” Union County Director, Karen Hick said. “I don’t know how many cars we had but we had more than I imagined.”

The community showed up in numbers to drop off items needed for foster families that the center supports. Some of the items that were dropped off included diapers, wipes, school and craft supplies to keep the kids entertained and home supplies for the foster parents.

“When we get kids in sometimes they come in with nothing. We have to go out and try to get things for them if they come without anything,” Unit Supervisor for Arkansas Division of Child and Family Services, Mydeana Bridges said. “Most of the time we can call the call and anything we made need they get right on it and get it for us.”

This month is normally a time where The Call hosts many events and fundraisers to bring awareness to foster care.













However, during this pandemic they haven’t been able to do much of anything. Those groups that generally support them haven’t been meeting due to the safety guidelines in place by government officials.

Exeuctive Director of Campfire El Dorado, Leanne Harrell, encouraged her group of girls to find creative ways to help the community. Most times, organizations seek help but it’s extra special when they can come up with ideas on their own.

“We’ve told them to think out of the box right now because we can’t do the things we normally do,” she said. “They saw the birthday parades and the teacher parades and thought why not do this and give them donations at the same time.”

Hicks and other representatives at the call were overwhelmed by the support from the Campfire group and the community.

“It’s humbling to me because a lot of times in this work we just kind of feel alone and it’s just us doing it but when I see things like this especially because these are kids, it gives me a little bit of hope for what’s coming up next,” Hicks said.

If you would like to donate items, you can drop off items at the center located at 1024 N. Euclid St. Donation ideas include: clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soaps, diapers, wipes, deodorant, art supplies, games/cards, side walk chalk, outdoor activities, gift cards to local restaurants, gift cards to Wal Mart, underwear for boys/girls, garbage bags, snack items and gift cards to local service (car washing, detailing, lawn care, etc.)




