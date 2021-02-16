Camden Public Works Director hopes to add snow equipment to budget for future winter storms

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 2/16/21 — Road and highways conditions are also a concern for residents and officials in South Arkansas.

“We can handle mud grass everything else but snow is a different animal,” Camden Public Works Director, Kevin Franklin said. “We are crippled due to mother nature and all we’re doing is waiting on her.”

City streets and still seeing a pile up of snow and ice on the grounds. Although city employees worked tirelessly to street bridges and hilly areas before the winter snow, officials say the cause for such compilation is solely due to these weather conditions not happening very often.

“Usually when we get a little bit of snow its gone the next day. This snow is going to be here all week,” Arkansas Department of Transportation Representative, Danny Parker said.

ARDOT has spent considerable time on South Arkansas highways as they work to do heavy piling on interstates and primary roads.

Through the day and tonight, ARDOT isn’t shoveling plowing down to the surface of the roads, ARDOT is also at the mercy of weather nature.

If we can get down to an inch or two of snow on interstates and highways then we can apply rock salt and salt brine,” Parker said.

Other areas across the southern Arkansas region are experiencing a similar situation to Camden. City workers don’t have the equipment to respond to a weather event as such.

The El Dorado Public Works Department issued this statement this week:

Our city employees have done their best to grate the busiest major streets and then put salt or sand on them. Road conditions are not favorable for most vehicles. Please stay in! The weather predictions call for ice and sleet over the next few days. Roads could literally be covered with a sheet of ice! Trash pickups are suspended until Friday at the earliest if the weather permits. If not by then, our workers will double up next week. We continue to ask for your patience and cooperation. We are essentially not prepared for this type of weather. This week’s weather is unprecedented. Again, please stay in, stay warm and stay safe! Keep all those that have to be out in this weather in your thoughts and prayers!

Franklin is already planning for the future so that his crew can be prepared for future winter snow storms.

“We will definitely have a part of our budget going toward winter weather for next year and it may not come next year but we will be prepared the next time this happens,” Franklin said.

Until then, Franklin like every other person around the state is urging you to stay home is possible. He says not everyone is equipped for the road conditions not even those who are experienced drivers.

“We can’t take it for granted that we’ll make it home in these conditions,” he said.

The public works department hasn’t been able to pickup trash because of the road conditions. Franklin is asking residents to be patient. He says he will make an announcement on when trash pickup is expected to continue again.