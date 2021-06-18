Police continue search for Camden minister accused of sexually assaulting a teenager

UPDATE CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/18/21 — More details are emerging as Camden Police continue to search for a sexual assault suspect.

Phillip Michael Gordon, a local minister, is accused of first degree sexual assault involving a teenage boy.

According to a police report obtained by NBC10, the alleged incident occurred on March 14.

Around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to the lobby at the police department. The teen, accompanied by his mother, told police that Gordon sexually assaulted him.

The report states the teen was at his home when Gordon came to pick him up around 11 p.m.

The teen was granted permission by a family member to leave with Gordon, who has been a friend of the family’s for about 30 years.

In addition, Gordon had been mentoring the teen to help him cope with his anger problems.

Gordon then allegedly brought the teen back to his residence to “hangout”.

The teen told police he got tired while at Gordon’s and was going to lay down on the couch but Gordon allegedly told the teen to go to his bedroom and sleep on the bed.

The teen stated he went to Gordon’s room and fell asleep. According to the report, the teen woke up to Gordon performing oral sex on him.

The teen stated he hit Gordon causing him to leave the room and the teen was able to call a family member. Later, Gordon allegedly dropped the teen off at the same family members house and allegedly told the teen “don’t tell anyone”.

The family reported the incident to police this same morning. Genital swabs and the teens clothing were taken in as evidence. A sexual assault kit was also given.

On June 15, Honorable Judge Singleton issued a warrant with a mandatory appearance. Gordon has not turned himself in and has not yet been apprehended.

Investigators with the police department didn’t want to provide any comments in this ongoing investigation.

If you know Gordon’s whereabouts contact the Camden Police Department at 870-836-5755.

Camden Police search for sexual assault suspect

Phillip Michael Gordon

Courtesy: Camden Police Department

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/17/21 — The Camden Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of first degree sexual assault.

According to police, the Phillip Michael Gordon is considered a black man who stands 5′ 11″ tall, weighs about 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, or you have information that could help police, you are asked to call the Camden Police Department at 870-836-5755.