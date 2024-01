CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Departmet would like to inform residents that black ice is going to be an issue across the state tonight. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution on roadways if you have to be out. Drive slow, leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles, and allow plenty of time so you can arrive at your destination safely.

Photo courtesy of Camden Police Department

As the idrivearkansas.com map indicates the Camden area highways are icy or have ice patches.