Camden PD hosts blood drive in memory of their fellow officers in blue

CAMDEN, Ark. (02/11/20) — The Camden Police Department hosted a blood drive today to honor one of their fellow officers in blue.

Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed on December 7 behind the police Department. He was sitting in his patrol car waiting for his partner to begin their shift.

Stephen Carr, 27

Officer Carr’s death hits close to home for police in Camden. He attended the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden.

That’s where Dana Wetherbee, Public Information Officer for the Camden Police Department, said she first met Officer Carr. She worked at the academy while he was there for his training.

“I was in a position to meet a lot of the recruits that came through,” she said. “I got to know him and he was just an awesome guy. He was always smiling, always happy, always had something positive to say.”

An officer that trained Officer Carr at ALETA donated blood as well as residents, other police officers and staff at CPD.

Those that gave blood received blue wrist bands with the hashtag #SayHisName #OfficerCarr413. “413” was his badge number.

The campaign is personal for Wetherbee but she thought others should be aware of the dangers of being in law enforcement.

“Just being a law enforcement officer at this day and age is very hard,” Wetherbee said. “So, that’s one thing officers have to be aware of these days and so I just wanted to kind of put that out there.”

The department met their goal at the blood drive. Wetherbee said the blood that was donated will stay local.

