Camden City Council passes hate crimes resolution that explicitly protects its vulnerable communities

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/12/21 — The Camden City Council has approved its own version of hate crimes legislation.

In a 5-1-2 vote, the council voted Tuesday tonight to support the measure that was signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson last month though critics have expressed their concern over this new law saying it doesn’t protect communities targeted by hate crimes.

Instead of it being more specific to certain groups, it refers to crimes committed against someone because of their “mental, physical, biological, cultural, political, or religious beliefs or characteristics.”

The resolution was tabled “indefinitely” at the city council meeting on April 13. Councilman Joe Askew brought the measure up to be discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting.

After much debate, it passed by the Camden City Council and the resolution goes a step further to identify all groups based on their disability, nationality, race, gender identity and other classes.

“Thank you Camden for taking a stand for what is right, protecting every citizen,” Mayor Julian Lott wrote in a post.

To view the resolution in its entirety. Visit this link. You can also read the Arkansas law here.