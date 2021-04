CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Camden, Arkansas, is reporting multiple power outages across the city.

According to Mayor Julian Lott, this is a city-wide outage.

According to PowerOutage.US, Ouachita County, which Camden is the County seat of, is reporting 9,110 outages.

According to Entergy, Ouachita County currently has 6,167 outages.

This is an ongoing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

These photos below were submitted by Camden News: