CADC partners with local church for quarterly food distribution

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/25/21 — Nearly 200 people received bags of good today at local church in El Dorado. If you missed the event, there might be a chance to receive your food bags on Friday.

The Central Arkansas Development Council partnered with the the New Mt. Olive Baptist Church to help those in need for its quarterly event.

The groups distributed bags of food to those who were eligible. The program is based on a person’s income.

Food items to be distributed included: apple juice, garbanzo beans, dried blueberries, rice cereal, instant milk, spaghetti, raisins, spaghetti sauce, orange juice, split peas and applesauce.

“We don’t turn anyone away unless they are over our income guideline. We do have an income guideline but we try to meet the needs of those that need the food,” Shaneice Batton said.

Normally, the event is held at the TAC House or the Union County Fairgrounds but the CADC has entered into a partnership with New Mt. Olive where all quarterly distribution events will now be held.

They’ll be at the church again on Friday at 9 a.m. and until they run out of food bags to give out.

The next event will be held on May 12.

The church is located at 1548 N. Roselawn Avenue in El Dorado.

If you need utilities assistance, the CADC is taking rental applications Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

If you need rental assistance, the CADC is accepting those applications each Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. You can fill out the application online.