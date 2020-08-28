‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One woman in El Dorado is counting her blessings after she and her boyfriend barely made it out alive when the effects of Tropical Storm Laura came powering through.

“By the grace of God we made it out because just looking at the house,” Bonita Kidd said.

Kidd is now facing the reality of what was nothing like a sweet dream. Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Bonita and her boyfriend were sleeping a back bedroom when she heard a loud crash.

“It was like a nightmare. It worse than a train sound. When I looked up that’s when everything just hit,” she said. “The wood and sheet rock was down on us.”













The debris toppling over them but just missing half of their upper body as it all came crashing down on their legs. Kidd calls it a blessing that it didn’t go any further than that.

Her boyfriend, who just recently suffered from a stroke, couldn’t help Kidd much because he still doesn’t have much feeling on one side of his body.

She was able to remove the debris off of them and get to the door but they were just about trapped inside. The fight just to make it out alive was intense.

“It was jammed. So I had to reach up and pull some of the ceiling down in order to open the door.”

After a brief struggle, they made it to the front of the door house and a neighbor met them there to help. Kidd and her boyfriend walked away from the destruction without even a scratch.

“Nothing but my blood pressure was up a little bit. Just looking at the house. We were blessed,” she said.

Losing a home is difficult but what makes this loss so hard for Kidd is that she just recently finished her mortgage payments in February, becoming the official owner of her home after 20 years.

Despite the recent incidents, she is maintaining hope in the future ahead.

“It hurts but I know I’m going to be alright by the Grace of God,” she said. “I have to keep my faith.”

The community has already stepped in to help her. A family-friend has given Kidd a place to stay until she can figure out what’s next and a good Samaritan at Kidd’s clinic has already committed to removing the tree from the home.