‘By the grace of God I’ve come a long way,’ Oldest resident and Mother of Huttig turns 93 years old

HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The oldest living resident in Huttig who is affectionally known to the community as the “Mother of Huttig” celebrates her 93rd birthday today.

“I’ve been traveling through the storm and rain God almighty is holding my hand and by the grace, by the grace of my Lord, I’ve come a long way,” Lenora Roach so passionately sings.

That’s actually one of Mother Roach’s favorite hymnals and it’s what has kept her going through her 90 plus years of life.

Aside from not growing up with much, she and her siblings walked three miles to school each day during the Jim Crow era.

She and her family lived out in the middle of the country. She vividly remembers, as young 8-year-old girl, those long walks to school.

“They had a bus all the time. They would pass by us walking and roll the windows down, pick at you and call you names. We were small and that was kind of dangerous for us to be walking so far,” Mother Roach said.

“Even when we got up in age they would call you that N-word but so far we made it by the help of God,” she said.”

The 9th grade was as she was able to get. She says back then black people in the area weren’t afforded the best educational opportunities.

“They went to the 12th grade and we didn’t,” she said. “That’s where I got all of my schooling right here. We only went to the 9th grade for the black school when I was going. My parents weren’t able to send me to board with somebody in Louisiana or even in Strong.”

That wasn’t the only hurdle Mother Roach would have to get over. She lost her mom at just 12 years old. She died a month and 13 days after giving birth to twins girls.

Roach’s great aunt took care of her younger sisters thereafter but she had to stay home and take care of her three little brothers and her father.

“That’s because I learned how to do all of the washing and cooking. I knew how to do all of that,” she said.

But by the grace of God, she says, she became a mother of her own to ten children. One of those is her angel child that she lost during a miscarriage. She also lost a son to pneumonia when he was six and one of her adult son’s died years ago in a car accident.

Mother Roach has 25 grandchildren and over 60 great grandchildren. She’s just not a role model to them. She’s taken a role to mothering the entire community.

Everyone around town knows her as the person you need to go to when you need a little encouragement through scripture or prayer.

Her beautiful and soft voice has comforted many families at funerals and she of course never shy’s away from corporate worship whether at church or inside her home.

Many have described her as having a powerful spirit which she gives all the credit to the God she serves.

“I’m trying to be a pattern and a light for others to see God in me. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus. I try to live that way,” she said.

Roach may not be able to document her life story but its her precious bible that she clings to everyday. She says it’s God’s Word and his favor that has allowed her to see another birthday.