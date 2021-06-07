Business finds trucks vandalized with racial slurs, $1,000 reward offered for information on a suspect

MAGNOLIA, ARK (KTVE/KARD) 6/7/21 — Magnolia Police are searching for the person who vandalized trucks owned by a family owned business out of Buckner.

Phelicia Biddle, owner of Biddle and Son Trucking Company, is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the crime.

“Who would do this,” she said.

Biddle recalled the night of the incident and told NBC10 it started when her husbands received a call from two of their workers around 5 a.m. on June 3.







As they were loading up to get on the road for their routes, Biddle says her workers noticed something odd and disturbing.

“My husband received a call stating that the trucks could not build up air pressure and there were some derogatory things written on the side of the truck,” Biddle said.

“We got up to check the trucks out and we saw that there were curse words, racists words, swastikas written on the trucks.”

Those messages were written in the dust on two of their trucks. Eight airbags located underneath the trailer had appeared to have been poked into by a drill, according to Biddle.

The trucks were sitting in a vacant lot located at 1706 North Vine in Magnolia which is about a mile from the Travel Center.

“I’ve never had any problems with race in the community. I don’t think it’s a race issue. I don’t think it was a Caucasian that did it. I think it was something to throw me off type of thing,” Biddle said.

“People talk. People like to brag on things and I’m hoping they are in the right situation where they say the wrong thing in front of the right person and that person does the right thing.”

If you have any information about the crime, you can contact the Magnolia Police Department at 870-234-2323. All calls will remain anonymous.