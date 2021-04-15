‘Buckle up Buttercup,’ Westwood Head Start Center reminds parents about seat belt safety during children’s week

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/15/21 — Kids at Westwood Head Start Center in El Dorado reminded parents and themselves about the important of buckling up.

This event was part of a week-long list of activities to promote Arkansas Children’s week. Not only is it the law to wear seat belts and for young children to be fastened in a car seat but doing so also saves lives.

“The parents need to model this. I see all over town children not wearing their car seats. Please, buckle up your babies,” Emma Webster said. “I want parents to continue, not just this week, to let this be a life change.”

To learn about the car seat laws in state click this link.