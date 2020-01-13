Brookshire’s of Crossett offering water/ice for residents affected by storms

CROSSETT, Ar. — Ashley County was hit hard over the weekend and three EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed so far.
Starting at 5 pm on Monday, January 13, the Brookshire’s store located at 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be giving away a free case of water and a bag of ice to residents that were affected by the storms to lend a helping hand.
