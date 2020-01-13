Brookshire’s of Crossett offering water/ice for residents affected by storms

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BROOKSHIRES_1476903165158.png

CROSSETT, Ar. — Ashley County was hit hard over the weekend and three EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed so far.

Starting at 5 pm on Monday, January 13, the Brookshire’s store located at 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be giving away a free case of water and a bag of ice to residents that were affected by the storms to lend a helping hand.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories