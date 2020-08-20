BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Strong, Ark. sends two to hospital, suspect still on the loose

STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Sheriff Ricky Roberts with the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Strong, Arkansas.

According to Sheriff Roberts, the shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon along Hickory Street. Two people were injured during the shooting and were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

The gunman, who has not been identified as of yet, is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.