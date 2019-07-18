Brad Wayne Allen: Arkansas man missing for two years

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (7/18/2019) Two years ago, Brad Wayne Allen disappeared. The then 37 year old man went missing from his Fountain Hill home after an early morning argument with his girlfriend.
Six months after his disappearance, NBC 10’s Randall Newsome talked with his family about the search for Brad.
Since his disappearance, there have been multiple Facebook posts created in hopes of finding him.
Family also spoke with NBC’s Dateline six months after Brad’s disappearance.
Since our first story in late July 2017, the number to call if you know anything about his whereabouts is still the same: (870) 853-2040