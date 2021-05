EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/17/21 — The Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado is gearing up for its next big event after hosting a successful food truck festival for the first time.

“That’s the hopes that we make this an annual event. When you do a festival it kind of starts off small as far as vendors concerned but next year we’ll have more vendors and it’ll be big bigger,” Executive Director, David Lee said.