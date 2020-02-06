Boomtown Opry will host gospel show this weekend

EL DORADO, Ark. (02/06/2020) — Boomtown Opry will feature several local gospel singers at this weekend’s show at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium.

It will all begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Performers include 11th Hour, Joel Wollen, Eric Ship, and Measure of Grace. The artists represent both South Arkansas and North Louisiana.

11th Hour is a trio group. They’ve had multiple Top 10 Singing News hits and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year.

In 2014, 11th Hour took home the Sunrise Award at the SGN Scoops Diamond Awards.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than ministering to the body of Christ and sharing the gospel,” says Amber. “Every dream we have ever had, God has already fulfilled. He never ceases to amaze us!”

Eric Ship is a music minister from Texarkana and Joel Wollen is an artist right here in El Dorado.

This is the second event of the year for Boomtown Opry. They host shows every second Saturday of each month. Last month local performers did tributes to music legends in the industry.

Union County Animal Protection Services and the Boomtown Opry are offering businesses the chance to be a part of this show by being a sponsor. The proceeds will benefit UCAPS and allow them to care for stray, homeless, abandoned, neglected and abused animals in our community.

If you have any questions or comments concerning the Boomtown Opry, please feel free to contact Keith Owens at 870-863-4559 or by email at boomtownopry@outlook.com.

Tickets are $10 in advance for adults. $15 dollars at the door and $5 for children.

In case you miss Saturday’s show, there will be another night to enjoy next month. Details about that coming soon.