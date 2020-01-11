Boomtown Opry set for another entertaining night of music and comedy

EL DORADO, Ark. (01/10/20) — KTVE’s Boomtown Opry is back again this month and it’s going to a full two hour show that you won’t want to miss.

It will feature a house band, comedy and tributes to music legends. Josh Davis will perform as Elvis Presley. Art Noyes from El Dorado will perform as Frank Sinatra. Clint Freeman from Louisiana will perform as Garth Brooks. Other artists will also portray Ray Charles, Dolly Parton and other music legends.

Executive Producer, Keith Owens, of the opry says it’s a Branson-style show but better.

“Our motto is instead of going to Branson let us bring Branson to you. I would put our band against anything that they have in Branson,” Owens said. “Come support family-friendly entertainment. We don’t sale any alcohol at our shows.”

The show it tomorrow at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. Doors at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults. $15 dollars at the door and $5 for children.

In case you miss Saturday’s show, there will be another night to enjoy next month. Details about that coming soon.