Body found near Parkers Chapel School in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ar. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a body was found near Parkers Chapel School on Wednesday morning.

According to the UCSO, investigators were called to a parking lot near the baseball field at Parkers Chapel School after a man, who appeared to be deceased, was found in a pickup truck.

Investigators say that based on evidence found at the scene, this case is being investigated as a suicide.

They say that the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was not a student nor an employee of the school. They also say that the probable time of death was overnight and not during normal school hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST POSTS: